Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) Shares Purchased by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,567 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,669 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Arcosa worth $2,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Arcosa by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,549,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,620,000 after purchasing an additional 32,164 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Arcosa by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,860,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,424,000 after acquiring an additional 39,008 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Arcosa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,468,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Arcosa by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 374,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,972,000 after acquiring an additional 56,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Arcosa by 6.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 294,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,323,000 after purchasing an additional 18,967 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Arcosa alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Arcosa from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Arcosa Trading Up 2.7 %

NYSE ACA traded up $2.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $92.12. The stock had a trading volume of 129,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,119. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 31.55 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $85.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.07. Arcosa, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.98 and a twelve month high of $93.07.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.21. Arcosa had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $598.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arcosa, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Arcosa Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arcosa

In related news, insider Kerry S. Cole sold 10,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.71, for a total transaction of $973,858.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,527 shares in the company, valued at $1,643,530.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Arcosa

(Free Report)

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arcosa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcosa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.