Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Ardagh Metal Packaging had a negative net margin of 1.02% and a positive return on equity of 81.02%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMBP traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $3.64. 1,657,505 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,736,211. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.65. Ardagh Metal Packaging has a 1-year low of $2.57 and a 1-year high of $4.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.21.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.99%. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s payout ratio is currently -285.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on AMBP. Bank of America lowered shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $4.10 to $3.50 in a report on Monday, April 1st. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. UBS Group lowered shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $3.75 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $3.95 to $4.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.67.

About Ardagh Metal Packaging

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies consumer metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine.

