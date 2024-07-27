Argus Boosts Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Price Target to $51.00

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) had its price target raised by Argus from $44.00 to $51.00 in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HSBC boosted their price objective on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Compass Point upgraded Truist Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Citigroup upped their target price on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Truist Financial from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.05.

NYSE TFC opened at $44.45 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $59.47 billion, a PE ratio of -33.67, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.07. Truist Financial has a 1 year low of $26.57 and a 1 year high of $44.78.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.18% and a negative net margin of 5.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Truist Financial will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is -157.58%.

In other news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. bought 57,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.96 per share, for a total transaction of $2,518,908.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 569,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,025,153.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TFC. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in Truist Financial by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 30,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 4,221 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth $445,000. First PREMIER Bank raised its stake in Truist Financial by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 3,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co of the South acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth $963,000. Finally, Family Legacy Inc. acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth $249,000. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

