Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS) Short Interest Update

Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,980,000 shares, a growth of 44.5% from the June 30th total of 4,830,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.4 days. Approximately 13.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Arhaus from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Arhaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Arhaus in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Arhaus from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price (up from $19.00) on shares of Arhaus in a report on Friday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.77.

Shares of Arhaus stock opened at $16.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.09 and a 200 day moving average of $14.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 2.58. Arhaus has a fifty-two week low of $7.56 and a fifty-two week high of $19.81.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $295.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.23 million. Arhaus had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 8.30%. As a group, research analysts predict that Arhaus will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Dawn Phillipson sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total transaction of $2,845,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 499,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,476,558.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Dawn Phillipson sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total value of $2,845,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 499,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,476,558.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Venkatachalam Nachiappan sold 6,460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total transaction of $104,070.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,736 shares in the company, valued at $591,816.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 157,960 shares of company stock worth $2,978,281 over the last three months. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Arhaus by 147.1% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 8,792,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,312,000 after purchasing an additional 5,233,776 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arhaus by 11.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,387,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,518,000 after buying an additional 463,749 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Arhaus by 0.6% during the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,813,000 after buying an additional 8,824 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Arhaus by 0.7% in the first quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 1,261,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,420,000 after buying an additional 8,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Arhaus by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,234,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,919,000 after buying an additional 48,406 shares during the period. 27.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market in the United States. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, and other items; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

