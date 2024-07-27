Ark Trading 0.2% Lower Over Last Week (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded 6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 27th. During the last week, Ark has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. One Ark coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.40 or 0.00000583 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ark has a total market cap of $73.70 million and $36.30 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000198 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000841 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001133 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000602 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001523 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001158 BTC.

Ark Profile

Ark is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 182,398,296 coins and its circulating supply is 182,397,436 coins. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog. Ark’s official website is ark.io.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “ARK is a cryptocurrency token of the ARK Public Network (APN), a blockchain platform that empowers developers and users by providing tools to create and deploy blockchains. ARK tokens are used for transaction fees, voting in the Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, and staking to earn passive rewards. The project was launched in 2016 by a group of 27 individuals from diverse backgrounds.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

