Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Shares Acquired by Capital International Sarl

Capital International Sarl increased its stake in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 31,843 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $3,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 20.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 596 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Armstrong World Industries by 67.3% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 261 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Armstrong World Industries by 25.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 620 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its position in Armstrong World Industries by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 4,923 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. 98.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Armstrong World Industries Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of AWI traded up $3.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $131.25. 193,708 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 342,909. The firm has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.55. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.35 and a 12-month high of $133.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Armstrong World Industries Announces Dividend

Armstrong World Industries ( NYSE:AWI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $326.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.44 million. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 41.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Armstrong World Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.60.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of ceiling and wall solutions in the Americas. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers mineral fiber, fiberglass wool, metal, wood, felt, wood fiber, and glass-reinforced-gypsum; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings, walls, and facades for use in commercial settings; and manufactures ceiling suspension system (grid) products.

