Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Shares Purchased by CreativeOne Wealth LLC

CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,479 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARW. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Arrow Electronics by 76.5% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Arrow Electronics by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 937 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Arrow Electronics

In related news, Director Gail Hamilton sold 2,987 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.59, for a total value of $396,046.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,524.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Gail Hamilton sold 2,987 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.59, for a total value of $396,046.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,524.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew Charles Kerin sold 1,469 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.71, for a total value of $192,012.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,679.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,976 shares of company stock valued at $788,183. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th.

Arrow Electronics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ARW traded up $2.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $122.65. 230,407 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 386,050. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.51 and a 1 year high of $143.41. The company has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.55.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.04. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 2.28%. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Featured Articles

