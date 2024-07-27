Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Arrow Financial had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $55.83 million during the quarter.

Arrow Financial Price Performance

AROW stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.17. 56,278 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,130. Arrow Financial has a one year low of $16.65 and a one year high of $32.92. The stock has a market cap of $537.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.95.

Arrow Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. Arrow Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Arrow Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arrow Financial news, Director Raymond F. O’conor sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.63, for a total value of $94,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,096,880.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.55% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Financial Company Profile

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and enhancement to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

Featured Articles

