Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA) Short Interest Down 64.4% in July

Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 120,800 shares, a drop of 64.4% from the June 30th total of 339,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 86,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Artesian Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th.

Artesian Resources Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of ARTNA stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.31. 20,426 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,782. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $404.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12 and a beta of 0.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.54. Artesian Resources has a twelve month low of $33.34 and a twelve month high of $47.94.

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $24.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.00 million. Artesian Resources had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 7.57%. As a group, analysts forecast that Artesian Resources will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Artesian Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $0.296 dividend. This is a positive change from Artesian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Artesian Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.41%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Artesian Resources

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Artesian Resources by 4.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Artesian Resources during the first quarter worth $41,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Artesian Resources by 4.1% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 10,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Artesian Resources by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 545,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,248,000 after buying an additional 14,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in Artesian Resources by 2.1% during the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 119,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,422,000 after buying an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.37% of the company’s stock.

Artesian Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services in Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater collection, treatment infrastructure, and wastewater services to customers in Delaware.

Recommended Stories

