ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA) Short Interest Update

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,700 shares, an increase of 128.1% from the June 30th total of 19,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ASA Gold and Precious Metals

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 62,453 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 11,603 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 737,881 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,942,000 after buying an additional 6,987 shares during the period. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 528,444 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,269,000 after buying an additional 17,315 shares during the period. Matisse Capital purchased a new stake in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals during the 1st quarter valued at about $715,000. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co raised its holdings in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 24,125 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares during the period.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Stock Performance

Shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.57. The stock had a trading volume of 25,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,495. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.52. ASA Gold and Precious Metals has a 1 year low of $12.80 and a 1 year high of $20.54.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Company Profile

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies engaged in the exploration, mining or processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds, or other precious minerals. It also invests in exchange traded funds.

