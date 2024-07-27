ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) Issues Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter. ASE Technology had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 10.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS.

ASE Technology Stock Performance

Shares of ASX traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.34. 7,917,109 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,133,245. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.53. ASE Technology has a 1 year low of $7.20 and a 1 year high of $12.86. The stock has a market cap of $22.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.21.

ASE Technology Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.3209 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. ASE Technology’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ASX shares. StockNews.com raised shares of ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of ASE Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th.

ASE Technology Company Profile

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; commercial complex, after-sales, and support services; manages parking lot services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology.

Further Reading

