Ashford (NYSE:AINC) Shares to Split on Monday, July 29th

Ashford Inc. (NYSE:AINC – Free Report)’s stock is set to split on the morning of Monday, July 29th. The 10000-1 split was announced on Monday, July 29th. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, July 29th.

Ashford stock opened at $4.97 on Friday. Ashford has a 12-month low of $1.91 and a 12-month high of $9.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.10 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.89.

Ashford (NYSE:AINC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter. Ashford had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 21.29%. The business had revenue of $209.13 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ashford in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.

