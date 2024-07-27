Aston Martin Lagonda Global (LON:AML) Stock Price Up 6.5%

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (LON:AML – Get Free Report) shares rose 6.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 169 ($2.19) and last traded at GBX 159.70 ($2.07). Approximately 5,025,027 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 241% from the average daily volume of 1,472,201 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 150 ($1.94).
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Aston Martin Lagonda Global from GBX 260 ($3.36) to GBX 225 ($2.91) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.
In related news, insider Nigel Boardman purchased 36,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 136 ($1.76) per share, for a total transaction of £49,785.52 ($64,388.93). Corporate insiders own 55.51% of the company’s stock.
Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of luxury sports cars worldwide. It also engages in the sale of parts; sale of vehicles; servicing and restoration of vehicles; and brand licensing and motorsport activities. The company sells its vehicles through a network of dealers.
