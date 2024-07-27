AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01, Zacks reports. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 29.66% and a net margin of 13.11%. The business had revenue of $12.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. AstraZeneca’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis.

AstraZeneca Price Performance

Shares of AZN traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $78.13. The stock had a trading volume of 5,878,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,316,286. AstraZeneca has a 12 month low of $60.47 and a 12 month high of $80.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.25 billion, a PE ratio of 38.30, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.92.

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is presently 94.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised AstraZeneca to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Citigroup raised AstraZeneca to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Argus upped their target price on AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AstraZeneca has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

