Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) Short Interest Update

Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 428,400 shares, a decrease of 32.0% from the June 30th total of 629,700 shares. Currently, 6.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 141,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aterian

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Aterian stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER – Free Report) by 39.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,050 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. owned about 0.32% of Aterian worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Aterian alerts:

Aterian Stock Performance

NASDAQ ATER traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.97. 15,643 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,232. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.60 and its 200-day moving average is $3.26. Aterian has a 12-month low of $1.90 and a 12-month high of $7.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Aterian ( NASDAQ:ATER Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter. Aterian had a negative return on equity of 90.92% and a negative net margin of 42.16%. The business had revenue of $20.21 million for the quarter.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners upgraded Aterian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Aterian

Aterian Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aterian, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in North America and internationally. Its platform offers home and kitchen appliances; kitchenware; cooling and air quality appliances, such as dehumidifiers; health and beauty products; and essential oils under the Squatty Potty, hOmeLabs, Mueller, Pursteam, Healing Solutions, and Photo Paper Direct brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aterian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aterian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.