Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 15.53%. The company had revenue of $212.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Trading Up 1.7 %

AUB stock traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.89. 547,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 569,387. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 0.90. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a one year low of $26.91 and a one year high of $42.50.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.06%.

In other news, Director Frank Russell Ellett purchased 4,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.85 per share, with a total value of $137,806.95. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 56,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,752,310.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AUB shares. Hovde Group raised their price target on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Stephens reduced their price target on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Atlantic Union Bankshares has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.60.

About Atlantic Union Bankshares

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial products and services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Banking and Consumer Banking. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

