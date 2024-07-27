Atos (OTCMKTS:AEXAF) Stock Price Down 5.8%

Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAF – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 5.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.23 and last traded at $1.35. Approximately 1,100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 4,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.43.

Atos Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.63 and a 200 day moving average of $3.29.

About Atos

Atos SE provides digital transformation solutions and services worldwide. It offers advanced computing solutions; analytics, artificial intelligence, and automation solutions; cloud solutions; customer journey analytics and digital customer experience; decarbonization solutions; digital consulting; digital workplace solutions; edge computing and Internet of things solutions; and modern applications and platforms.

