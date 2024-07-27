Aurora Spine (CVE:ASG) Trading Up 7.1%

Shares of Aurora Spine Co. (CVE:ASG – Get Free Report) traded up 7.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.30. 89,500 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 364% from the average session volume of 19,290 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

Aurora Spine Trading Up 7.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.26, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.27 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.31. The stock has a market cap of C$23.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 0.70.

About Aurora Spine

Aurora Spine Corporation, through its subsidiary, Aurora Spine, Inc, engages in the development and distribution of minimally invasive interspinous fusion systems and devices in Canada. The company offers interspinous process lumbar fusion devices, such as the ZIP, ZIP ULTRA, ZIP LP, and ZIP-51 for patients suffering from degenerative disc diseases; and Ti-Coated polyether ether ketone interbody cages, which provide spacing and stability between the vertebrae while bone grows to complete the fusion process.

