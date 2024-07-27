Avalanche (AVAX) Tops One Day Volume of $322.94 Million

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 26th. In the last week, Avalanche has traded 2% higher against the US dollar. Avalanche has a total market cap of $11.36 billion and approximately $322.94 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Avalanche coin can currently be bought for approximately $28.78 or 0.00042332 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00008352 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.08 or 0.00014829 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0914 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00009066 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00001864 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00004791 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Avalanche Coin Profile

Avalanche (CRYPTO:AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 444,157,053 coins and its circulating supply is 394,810,683 coins. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

