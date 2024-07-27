Avalanche Market Cap Reaches $11.15 Billion (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 27th. Avalanche has a market cap of $11.15 billion and approximately $263.49 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Avalanche coin can now be bought for about $28.25 or 0.00041551 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Avalanche has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Avalanche alerts:

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00008338 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.60 or 0.00014122 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00009262 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0908 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00001871 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00004692 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Avalanche Profile

Avalanche uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 444,177,526 coins and its circulating supply is 394,831,156 coins. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Avalanche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Avalanche and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.