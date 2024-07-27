Avalanche Market Capitalization Tops $11.59 Billion (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 27th. One Avalanche coin can currently be bought for about $29.36 or 0.00042476 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Avalanche has traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Avalanche has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion and $259.24 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00008484 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.82 or 0.00014216 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00009170 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00001916 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00004764 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000619 BTC.

About Avalanche

AVAX uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 444,176,568 coins and its circulating supply is 394,830,198 coins. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

