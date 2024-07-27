Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:HCMT)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:HCMT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC owned 0.14% of Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF by 15.0% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,242,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,435,000 after acquiring an additional 161,869 shares during the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC grew its position in Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 119,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,687,000 after purchasing an additional 42,277 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 32,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF by 77.7% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 111,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after buying an additional 48,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF by 91.1% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 29,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 14,188 shares during the period.

Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

HCMT stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.33. 13,634 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,502. Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF has a twelve month low of $22.82 and a twelve month high of $36.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.73.

About Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF

The Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced US ETF (HCMT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that toggles between a 200% leveraged US equity position and a 100% investment to cash or cash equivalents based on a proprietary tactical indicator that identifies broad trends in the US equity markets.

