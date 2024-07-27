Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 117.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,759 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQM. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc grew its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 4,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Performance

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF stock traded up $2.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $190.55. 2,458,116 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,749,020. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $140.84 and a 12 month high of $207.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $195.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.13. The company has a market cap of $29.00 billion, a PE ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a $0.3199 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

