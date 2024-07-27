Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Buys 581 Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,511 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 581 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF worth $1,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VIOO. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 5,870.6% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 430,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,699,000 after purchasing an additional 423,267 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $15,333,000. Trust Co. of Virginia VA purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the first quarter worth about $14,797,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 372.4% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 174,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,338,000 after purchasing an additional 137,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 266,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,417,000 after buying an additional 71,938 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSEARCA VIOO traded up $1.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $108.47. 221,070 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,363. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.46. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $80.90 and a 12-month high of $108.85.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 600 small-cap US stocks selected by an S&P Committee. VIOO was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.