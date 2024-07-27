Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 4,066 Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:GRPM)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:GRPM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Harbor Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $234,000.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF stock traded up $2.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $121.27. The company had a trading volume of 50,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,630. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $116.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.30. The firm has a market cap of $422.02 million, a PE ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.14. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.86 and a fifty-two week high of $123.44.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF (GRPM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of US mid-cap growth stocks with perceived quality and value characteristics. GRPM was launched on Dec 8, 2010 and is issued by Invesco.

