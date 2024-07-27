Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG – Free Report) by 26.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,362 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alera Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 114,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,823,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 22,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 14,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 36,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August Stock Performance

Shares of PAUG traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.78. 49,394 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.39 and its 200-day moving average is $35.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $735.60 million, a P/E ratio of 24.90 and a beta of 0.61.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (PAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

