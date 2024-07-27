Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,522 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC owned 0.07% of National Storage Affiliates Trust worth $2,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 6,563,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,025,000 after buying an additional 1,108,176 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,309,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,789,000 after purchasing an additional 950,171 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,353,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,134,000 after purchasing an additional 41,193 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,266,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,541,000 after purchasing an additional 7,096 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,060,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,970,000 after purchasing an additional 181,644 shares in the last quarter. 99.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NSA traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.46. 305,962 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 710,283. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1-year low of $27.86 and a 1-year high of $46.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75 and a beta of 0.95.

National Storage Affiliates Trust ( NYSE:NSA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 22.07%. The firm had revenue of $196.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.28%.

In other National Storage Affiliates Trust news, Director Chad Leroy Meisinger acquired 18,405 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.74 per share, for a total transaction of $694,604.70. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 114,155 shares in the company, valued at $4,308,209.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 13.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NSA shares. Evercore ISI increased their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.44.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,050 self storage properties, located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 68.6 million rentable square feet, which excludes 39 self storage properties classified as held for sale to be sold to a third party.

