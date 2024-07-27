Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Purchases 6,155 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 56.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,118 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,155 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $1,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $283,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the first quarter worth $315,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 219,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,883,000 after buying an additional 15,211 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the first quarter worth $1,188,000. Finally, Rockport Wealth LLC bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the first quarter worth $3,980,000.

NOBL traded up $1.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $100.55. The company had a trading volume of 563,970 shares. The stock has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.31. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52 week low of $55.69 and a 52 week high of $67.97.

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

