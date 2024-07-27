Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,230 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,230 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $1,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,543,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,054,000 after purchasing an additional 150,534 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,895,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,025,000 after purchasing an additional 14,189 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,258,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,048,000 after purchasing an additional 64,831 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 725,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,377,000 after purchasing an additional 18,083 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 601,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,703,000 after purchasing an additional 23,064 shares during the period.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Price Performance

BATS:PTLC traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,225 shares. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16 and a beta of 0.98.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Profile

The Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (PTLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary US large-cap index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTLC was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

