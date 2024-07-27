Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Sells 26 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 291 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 26 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 37 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the first quarter valued at $39,000. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TDG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,290.00 to $1,357.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,403.00 to $1,466.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,250.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Susquehanna raised their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,285.00 to $1,518.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,417.69.

TransDigm Group Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of TDG traded up $6.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,234.86. 207,905 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,088. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $802.46 and a twelve month high of $1,369.57. The company has a market cap of $69.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.98, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,297.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,220.96.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $7.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.42 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 63.35% and a net margin of 21.22%. TransDigm Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 30.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at TransDigm Group

In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 5,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,242.30, for a total value of $6,302,187.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,769,080.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 5,073 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,242.30, for a total value of $6,302,187.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $26,769,080.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jessica L. Warren sold 925 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,339.34, for a total value of $1,238,889.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,967. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,905 shares of company stock valued at $137,900,519 over the last quarter. 4.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

