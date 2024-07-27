Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Sells 5,209 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 39.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,862 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,209 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $1,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in ResMed by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in ResMed by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 214 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in ResMed by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,188 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in ResMed by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 902 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its stake in ResMed by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 12,614 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

RMD traded down $11.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $197.04. 1,896,839 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 892,305. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 3.04. ResMed Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.24 and a 12-month high of $229.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.98. The company has a market cap of $28.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.27, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.66.

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.22. ResMed had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 24.43%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

RMD has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $236.00 price target on shares of ResMed in a research report on Monday, June 24th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of ResMed from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of ResMed from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ResMed presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $203.20.

In other ResMed news, Director Witte Jan De sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.29, for a total transaction of $78,584.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,641,322.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.35, for a total transaction of $194,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,502,383.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Witte Jan De sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.29, for a total value of $78,584.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,641,322.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,834 shares of company stock valued at $9,694,137 in the last three months. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

