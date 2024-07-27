Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) Given Hold Rating at TD Cowen

TD Cowen reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Bally’s (NYSE:BALY – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has a $18.25 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $15.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial restated a hold rating and issued a $18.25 price objective (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Bally’s in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Bally’s in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Bally’s from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Bally’s from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bally’s currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.92.

BALY stock opened at $16.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.35. Bally’s has a 12-month low of $7.28 and a 12-month high of $17.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.14, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($3.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by ($2.48). Bally’s had a negative net margin of 21.26% and a negative return on equity of 36.63%. The firm had revenue of $618.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.74) EPS. Bally’s’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Bally’s will post -8.07 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BALY. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bally’s by 5.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,744,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,875,000 after acquiring an additional 93,681 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Bally’s by 77.2% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 43,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Bally’s by 200.1% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 39,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 26,640 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in Bally’s by 150.5% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 74,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 44,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in Bally’s by 101.5% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 55,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 27,736 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

Bally's Corporation operates as a casino-entertainment company. It owns and manages casinos across 10 states, a golf course in New York, a horse racetrack in Colorado, and has access to OSB licenses in 18 states. It also owns Bally's Interactive International, an online gaming operator; Bally Bet, a sports betting platform; and Bally Casino, an iCasino platform.

