Banco Santander (LON:BNC) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $382.68

Banco Santander, S.A. (LON:BNC – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 382.68 ($4.95) and traded as high as GBX 392 ($5.07). Banco Santander shares last traded at GBX 384.50 ($4.97), with a volume of 553,178 shares traded.
Banco Santander Stock Down 0.9 %
The company has a market capitalization of £59.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 668.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 382.06 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 364.54.
Banco Santander Company Profile
Banco Santander, SA provides various financial services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments. It offers demand and time deposits, mutual funds, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, loans, and various financing solutions; and project finance, debt capital markets, global transaction banking, and corporate finance services.
