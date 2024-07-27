Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.24 Per Share

Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share on Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This is a positive change from Bank7’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

Bank7 has raised its dividend by an average of 21.8% annually over the last three years. Bank7 has a dividend payout ratio of 21.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Bank7 to earn $3.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.8%.

Get Bank7 alerts:

Bank7 Trading Up 4.7 %

Shares of Bank7 stock opened at $42.20 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.86. Bank7 has a 12-month low of $19.53 and a 12-month high of $42.40. The company has a market cap of $390.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Bank7 ( NASDAQ:BSVN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $24.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.20 million. Bank7 had a net margin of 22.22% and a return on equity of 18.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bank7 will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Bank7 from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BSVN

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Henry Litchfield sold 2,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total value of $69,112.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,274.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Henry Litchfield sold 2,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total value of $69,112.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,302 shares in the company, valued at $371,274.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jason E. Estes sold 2,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $106,272.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 72,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,621,448. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,101 shares of company stock worth $1,290,634. Insiders own 44.01% of the company’s stock.

About Bank7

(Get Free Report)

Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. It offers commercial deposit, commercial checking, money market, and other deposit accounts; and retail deposit services, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and automated teller machine access.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bank7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.