Barclays Raises EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Price Target to $225.00

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on EPAM. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $350.00 to $210.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on EPAM Systems in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set a neutral rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research lowered EPAM Systems from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley raised EPAM Systems from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $236.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $345.00 to $258.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $270.28.

Shares of EPAM opened at $211.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $186.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $244.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EPAM Systems has a 12-month low of $169.43 and a 12-month high of $317.50.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 9.28%. Sell-side analysts forecast that EPAM Systems will post 7.81 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EPAM Systems

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in EPAM Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 5,000.0% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 153 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 91.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

