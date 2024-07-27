Barnes Group (NYSE:B) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.550-1.750 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.720. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.6 billion-$1.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.7 billion. Barnes Group also updated its FY24 guidance to $1.55-1.75 EPS.
Shares of Barnes Group stock traded down $1.01 on Friday, hitting $41.10. 1,215,012 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 329,397. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 456.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.10. Barnes Group has a 12-month low of $18.79 and a 12-month high of $45.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.
Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $382.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.80 million. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 0.31%. Analysts expect that Barnes Group will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on B shares. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Barnes Group from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th.
Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.
