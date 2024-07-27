Barrington Research Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM)

HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Barrington Research dropped their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of HealthStream in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 24th. Barrington Research analyst V. Colicchio now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.14. The consensus estimate for HealthStream’s current full-year earnings is $0.57 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for HealthStream’s FY2024 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. HealthStream had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 6.26%. The business had revenue of $71.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also commented on HSTM. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on HealthStream from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded HealthStream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HealthStream has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

HealthStream Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HSTM opened at $29.34 on Thursday. HealthStream has a fifty-two week low of $20.47 and a fifty-two week high of $31.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $891.94 million, a PE ratio of 50.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.00.

HealthStream Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.028 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. HealthStream’s payout ratio is 18.97%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Scott Fenstermacher sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total value of $26,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $340,679.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 20.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HealthStream

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HSTM. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in HealthStream by 172.1% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in HealthStream by 79.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in HealthStream by 405.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,173 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of HealthStream in the first quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of HealthStream by 80.4% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 8,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 3,586 shares during the period. 69.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HealthStream

HealthStream, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) based applications for healthcare organizations in the United States. The company's solutions help healthcare organizations in meeting their ongoing clinical development, talent management, training, education, assessment, competency management, safety and compliance, and scheduling, as well as provider credentialing, privileging, and enrollment needs.

