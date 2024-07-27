Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) Trading 9.7% Higher

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 9.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $33.20 and last traded at $32.71. Approximately 753,656 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 1,387,470 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.81.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BEAM shares. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on Beam Therapeutics from $42.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Beam Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.50.

The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.62 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.01 and its 200-day moving average is $27.62.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.21. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 37.33% and a negative return on equity of 15.46%. The business had revenue of $7.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.33) EPS. Beam Therapeutics’s revenue was down 69.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -4.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO John M. Evans sold 60,000 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $1,470,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 998,343 shares in the company, valued at $24,459,403.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Beam Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 125.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 144.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 2,648.4% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease or beta-thalassemia; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; BEAM-201, an anti-CD7 CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a.

