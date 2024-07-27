Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) Price Target Lowered to $2.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

SKIN has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Beauty Health from $2.50 to $1.50 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Beauty Health from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a buy rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Beauty Health in a report on Monday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.86.

Shares of Beauty Health stock opened at $1.79 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.87. Beauty Health has a 1-year low of $1.35 and a 1-year high of $8.68. The company has a current ratio of 6.57, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 0.96.

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $81.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.56 million. Beauty Health had a negative net margin of 20.48% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Beauty Health will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKIN. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Beauty Health by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 10,332 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Beauty Health during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Beauty Health during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Beauty Health by 359.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 119,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 93,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Beauty Health during the fourth quarter worth $683,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, extract, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums. Its products also comprise Syndeo, a Delivery System designs to connects providers to the consumer's preferences to create a more personalized experience; consumables, such as single-use tips, solutions, and serums used to provide a hydrafacial treatment; SkinStylus SteriLock Microsystem, a microneedling device used for the treatment of enhancing appearance of surgical or traumatic hypertrophic scars on the abdomen and facial acne scarring in Fitzpatrick skin types I, II, and III; and Keravive, a treatment for scalp health.

