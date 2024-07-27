Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) Issues Earnings Results

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The electronics maker reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.58, Zacks reports. Bel Fuse had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $133.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS.

Bel Fuse Stock Up 2.9 %

Bel Fuse stock opened at $75.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $947.13 million, a PE ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.41. Bel Fuse has a 1-year low of $39.13 and a 1-year high of $75.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 2.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Bel Fuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Bel Fuse from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Northland Securities lowered Bel Fuse from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

About Bel Fuse

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries in the United States, the People's Republic of China, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, India, Switzerland, and internationally.

