BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) Short Interest Down 24.2% in July

BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,980,000 shares, a decrease of 24.2% from the June 30th total of 5,250,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 880,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BCAB shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of BioAtla in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of BioAtla from $12.00 to $5.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.

BioAtla stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.62. The company had a trading volume of 413,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,104,443. BioAtla has a 12-month low of $1.14 and a 12-month high of $4.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.31.

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.09. Sell-side analysts predict that BioAtla will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCAB. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in BioAtla by 110.0% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 58,336 shares during the period. Pale Fire Capital SE grew its stake in BioAtla by 204.6% during the fourth quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 48,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 32,500 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BioAtla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $180,000. PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in BioAtla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $161,000. Finally, Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired a new position in shares of BioAtla during the first quarter worth $263,000. 77.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioAtla, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of solid tumor cancer. The company's lead clinical stage product candidates include mecbotamab vedotin (BA3011), a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC), which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating undifferentiated pleomorphic sarcoma and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and ozuriftabmab vedotin (BA3021), a CAB ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of melanoma and squamous cell cancer of the head and neck.

