Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Purchased by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 109,159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,233 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Biogen were worth $23,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BIIB. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Biogen by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,407,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,728,185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218,744 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at $378,728,000. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Biogen by 936.4% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 656,502 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $169,883,000 after acquiring an additional 593,158 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Biogen by 141.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 977,308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $252,898,000 after acquiring an additional 571,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Biogen by 24,726.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 476,913 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,411,000 after acquiring an additional 474,992 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIIB stock traded down $16.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $211.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,256,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 868,124. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.75 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of -0.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.51. Biogen Inc. has a 12-month low of $189.44 and a 12-month high of $278.95.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The biotechnology company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.40 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 15.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BIIB has been the subject of a number of research reports. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Biogen from $339.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Biogen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Biogen from $213.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Biogen from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Biogen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $286.00.

Biogen Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

