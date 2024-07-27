Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $910,556.88

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 27th. Bitcoin Private has a total market cap of $910,556.88 and $24.10 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded up 0.5% against the dollar. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.78 or 0.00046248 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.52 or 0.00038582 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.90 or 0.00015857 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000414 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000254 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Coin Profile

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.

BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.

***The official Bitcoin Private ticker is “BTCP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. ***”

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

