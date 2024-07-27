BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.21 EPS

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.21, Briefing.com reports. BJ’s Restaurants had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 2.19%. The firm had revenue of $349.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.18 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

BJ’s Restaurants Price Performance

BJRI traded down $5.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,910,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,215. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. BJ’s Restaurants has a twelve month low of $21.64 and a twelve month high of $38.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $736.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 2.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at BJ’s Restaurants

In other BJ’s Restaurants news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total value of $56,896.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,105.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BJRI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a report on Friday. Finally, Benchmark lowered BJ’s Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Restaurants has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.33.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. The company was formerly known as Chicago Pizza & Brewery, Inc and changed its name to BJ's Restaurants, Inc in August 2004.

Featured Articles

