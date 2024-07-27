BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,100 shares, an increase of 105.0% from the June 30th total of 18,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 71,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Price Performance
Shares of BGR traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.09. The company had a trading volume of 67,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,918. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.87. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a 52 week low of $11.86 and a 52 week high of $13.68.
BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a $0.0657 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.02%.
Institutional Trading of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust
About BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust
BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe, with an emphasis on the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy and natural resources sectors.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- 3M Surprises and Rebound Accelerates: It Isn’t Too Late To Get In
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Skechers Stock Shows Strength Among Consumer Discretionary Sector
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Tech Stocks Tumble, These Stocks Present Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.