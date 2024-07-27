BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,100 shares, an increase of 105.0% from the June 30th total of 18,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 71,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Price Performance

Shares of BGR traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.09. The company had a trading volume of 67,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,918. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.87. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a 52 week low of $11.86 and a 52 week high of $13.68.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a $0.0657 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.02%.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust

About BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BGR. Choreo LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust in the first quarter worth $161,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $388,000. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 38.5% during the second quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 43,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 12,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 49,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the period.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe, with an emphasis on the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy and natural resources sectors.

