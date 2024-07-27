BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) Shares Sold by Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Free Report) by 20.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,074 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 4,930 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust were worth $157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,199,012 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $24,600,000 after buying an additional 678,231 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 122.8% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 1,189,889 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,150,000 after buying an additional 655,731 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the fourth quarter worth $2,065,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 25.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 884,626 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,298,000 after buying an additional 180,266 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 776.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 156,847 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 138,944 shares during the period.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE BDJ traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $8.32. 293,055 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 486,636. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.09. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.91 and a fifty-two week high of $8.42.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Increases Dividend

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a $0.0562 dividend. This is a boost from BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.11%.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

