BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) Upgraded at Royal Bank of Canada

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

NYSE BIT opened at $14.70 on Thursday. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a 1-year low of $13.65 and a 1-year high of $15.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.71 and a 200-day moving average of $15.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $1,610,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 75.2% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 49,007 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 21,027 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 81,132 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 7,260 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 219,801 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after buying an additional 24,010 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in loan and debt instruments and other investments with similar economic characteristic.

