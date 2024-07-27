Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BGB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BGB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 134,800 shares, an increase of 133.2% from the June 30th total of 57,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 173,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional Trading of Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 13,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 60,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 30,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund in the 1st quarter worth $33,000.

Get Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund alerts:

Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:BGB traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.85. The stock had a trading volume of 136,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,521. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.81. Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund has a one year low of $10.47 and a one year high of $12.24.

Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund Dividend Announcement

Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.101 dividend. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd.

(Get Free Report)

Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in the loans and other fixed income instruments including first- and second-lien secured loans and high-yield corporate bonds of different maturities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.