Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) Holdings Raised by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK – Free Report) by 14.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,477 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,955 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Blink Charging were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 12.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,258,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,809,000 after purchasing an additional 365,098 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in Blink Charging by 731.7% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 18,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 16,616 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Blink Charging by 48.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 8,668 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Blink Charging by 36.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 39,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 10,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Blink Charging in the first quarter worth about $48,000. 44.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Blink Charging stock opened at $3.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.88. Blink Charging Co. has a 12-month low of $2.18 and a 12-month high of $7.25.

Blink Charging ( NASDAQ:BLNK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.10. Blink Charging had a negative return on equity of 25.12% and a negative net margin of 122.09%. The company had revenue of $37.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.74 million. On average, analysts predict that Blink Charging Co. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on BLNK shares. B. Riley upgraded Blink Charging to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Blink Charging from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Blink Charging in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Blink Charging from $7.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.58.

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, manufactures, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

