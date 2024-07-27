BMO Capital Markets Cuts Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) Price Target to $24.00

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Free Report) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Constellium in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Constellium from $24.50 to $24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Constellium from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.00.

CSTM opened at $17.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Constellium has a 12-month low of $14.12 and a 12-month high of $23.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 1.60.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Constellium had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Constellium will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSTM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Constellium by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,236,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,503,000 after purchasing an additional 8,350 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Constellium by 124.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 15,202 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Constellium in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Constellium during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,024,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Constellium by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 57,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,659 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, automotive, defense, and other transportation and industry end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

